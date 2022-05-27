Melbourne
Lany

  • Music, Pop
  • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
The lead singer of Lany stands hunched over on stage holding a microphone, a bright red light illuminates the stage behind him
Photograph: Secret Sounds
Time Out says

The US pop trio are headed to Melbourne for one night only

US pop trio Lany is heading on a multi-city Aussie tour, with shows kicking off this May in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland. They'll be delivering hits from their fourth album, gg bb xx, during their most ambitious tour to date. It will be their fourth time touring in Oz.

Joined by special guest Sasha Alex Sloan, the synth-pop band will hit Margaret Court Arena on May 27 for a single Melbourne gig. Based on their three previously sold-out Australian tours, you'll want to nab tickets ASAP – otherwise, you may just miss out.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
margaretcourtarena.com.au/event/lany-2022/
Address:
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne Park
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000
Price:
$75-$213

Dates and times

