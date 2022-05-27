Time Out says

The US pop trio are headed to Melbourne for one night only

US pop trio Lany is heading on a multi-city Aussie tour, with shows kicking off this May in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland. They'll be delivering hits from their fourth album, gg bb xx, during their most ambitious tour to date. It will be their fourth time touring in Oz.

Joined by special guest Sasha Alex Sloan, the synth-pop band will hit Margaret Court Arena on May 27 for a single Melbourne gig. Based on their three previously sold-out Australian tours, you'll want to nab tickets ASAP – otherwise, you may just miss out.

Need to get your live music fix? These are the best gigs to see this month.