Timeout

Let Them Eat Cake

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Werribee Park Mansion, Werribee South
Crowds gathering by the stage at Werribee Park
Time Out says

New Year's Eve celebrations don't have to end at midnight

Let go of 2022 and welcome the year to come at Let Them Eat Cake, the longest-running arts, culture and dance music festival in Melbourne. Hosted on the beautifully manicured gardens of Werribee Mansion, you can look forward to an absolutely hectic roster of artists. 

The line-up is full of reliable party starters like BonoboMoxiePapa SmurfDJ KozeKornél Kovács and Shanti Celeste. After a long year, it's time to feel the bass through rumbling speakers and let our eyes feast on kaleidoscopic light shows.

Tickets are in their final release and can be purchased through the Eventbrite page. For more information, head to the Let Them Eat Cake website

For the morning after, bookmark this page on Melbourne's best hangover meals

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
ltecnyd.com/
Address:
Werribee Park Mansion
Werribee Park Precinct
Gate 2, 200 K Rd
Melbourne
3030
Price:
from $190
Opening hours:
12pm-10.30pm

Dates and times

