Let go of 2022 and welcome the year to come at Let Them Eat Cake, the longest-running arts, culture and dance music festival in Melbourne. Hosted on the beautifully manicured gardens of Werribee Mansion, you can look forward to an absolutely hectic roster of artists.

The line-up is full of reliable party starters like Bonobo, Moxie, Papa Smurf, DJ Koze, Kornél Kovács and Shanti Celeste. After a long year, it's time to feel the bass through rumbling speakers and let our eyes feast on kaleidoscopic light shows.

Tickets are in their final release and can be purchased through the Eventbrite page. For more information, head to the Let Them Eat Cake website.

