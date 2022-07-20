Melbourne
Timeout

Trippy Taco
Photograph: Supplied

The best hangover food in Melbourne

Feeling dusty? Here's our guide to the best hangover cures in Melbourne in edible form

Written by
Jess Ho
A hangover is like a slippery little snake in that it will slowly creep up on you while you're just out there living your life. You start with one innocent little drink, and all of a sudden it's been a full night of boozing and you wake up with all of the telltale signs. We’ve compiled a list of foods, drinks and even things in between that can help ease the pain of the morning after.

We’ve separated this guide into two sections, based on the severity of your hangover: meals for those who are dried out like the Sahara and probably very close to alcohol poisoning, and meals for those ready to eat everything in sight, including the hummus with the layer of pink fuzz that’s been hanging out in your fridge for a bit too long.

Whatever path you choose, don’t forget to hydrate. If you think about it, you’ve just spent the entire night before poisoning yourself. 

Planning a big night out? Consult our top 50 bars. Would you like to eat while you're out? Check out our 50 favourite restaurants.

For when you want to die

Pidapipó Gelateria
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Pidapipó Gelateria

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton

Order this: Anything that isn’t dairy-based

It’s cold, it’s full of sugar and a step up from sucking on ice chips, which will only make you feel like you should be in the hospital. As for the flavour, stick to the seasonal fruit-based gelatos because if you’re not ready for food, you’re definitely not ready for dairy. Keep those sunglasses on and eat in the shade.

Pho Tam
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Pho Tam

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Footscray

Order this: Pho bo dac biet

It’s a widely known fact that pho saves lives, but we believe it's a good broth that really does the heavy lifting. You know all those nutrition nuts that carry on about bone broth, collagen and gut health? They should just be eating pho. As for why we suggested you get the bowl with the lot, offal features in hangover cures all over the world from Mexico to Greece, and everywhere in between. 

Neko Neko
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Neko Neko

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Teishoku with eggplant and agedashi tofu

If you eat all the colours, surely you can heal yourself, right? The amazing thing about the teishoku plates at Neko Neko is that they’re filled with pickles, salads and other vegetables in very measured portions so as not to overwhelm you. If you’ve decided you’ve worked your way around the rainbow of virtue and it’s time to attack something fried, this plate has you sorted as well. Pair it with green tea or even a kombucha when you're going through super tough times.

Cookie

Cookie

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Order this: Bloody Mary

Sometimes only the hair of the dog will cure you, and if that’s the case, you’d better make it a huge, double-shot Bloody Mary that you can be sure has enough spice to wake you up. The celery here is always fresh, and as much as it may seem like a useless garnish, never turn away electrolytes when you’re trying to come back to the land of the living.

For when you want to eat everything on Earth

Phở Nom
Photograph: Michael Pham

Phở Nom

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Order this: Saigon Breakfast

Banh mi is a fantastic hangover cure, especially when you're ready to chew your arm off. Head to Phở Nom for the Saigon Breakfast, a banh mi stuffed with pickled carrots, cucumber, coriander, spring onion, sliced steak and two runny, deep-fried eggs. Supplement it with a caffeine and sugar kick in the form of a Vietnamese iced coffee and prepare to take on the world. 

Maker and Monger
Photograph: Supplied

Maker and Monger

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra

Order this: Fondue special

Maker and Monger may be a temple dedicated entirely to cheese, but never forget its toastie menu. For the cheesiest hangover fix, order the fondue special, which in a way, is a fondue pot between bread. It’s a toastie packed with a mix of melted gruyere and comte punched up with shallots, garlic and wine. To embrace Melbourne’s cultural melting pot in a Swiss-inspired toastie, throw on some Lao Man Ga chilli oil from their condiments station for a spicy, MSG-spiked hit.

Secret Kitchen Chinatown
Photograph: Supplied

Secret Kitchen Chinatown

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Order: Everything

Do you know what's better than you going to food? Food that comes to you. Secret Kitchen does the best yum cha in the CBD, and you can get all your favourites from har gow, sui mai, ham sui gok (those sweet-savoury football-shaped fried dumplings filled with ground pork) and crispy roast pork. If you’re brave enough, you can dip into the surprisingly strong drinks list, or walk the virtuous line and drink endless cups of antioxidant-filled tea.

Trippy Taco
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Trippy Taco

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Original trippy tacos with black beans

All-vegetarian cantina Trippy Taco is conveniently nestled in Gertrude Street and is the place to come if you want to sweat out the booze through your pores. It's a hot sauce haven (here's looking at you, El Yucateco habanero hot sauce) and invites you to drown your tacos in the chilli-spiked condiment. Corn tortilla tacos come out packing a jammin’ combo of grilled tofu or black beans with thick slices of avocado, mozzarella cheese, and a fresh tomato salsa. Every last burrito and taquito (crisp corn tortilla cigars coated in cheese, guacamole and salsa) is vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free. There's chilli powder fries and live music on weekends too, and if you're seeking out the hair of the dog, try the fiercest Margarita we’ve ever fallen into. Served straight up in a short salt-rimmed tumbler, it’s just a regular mix-up of chilled fresh lime juice, Cointreau and tequila.

A1 Lebanese Bakery: Brunswick

A1 Lebanese Bakery: Brunswick

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick
  • price 1 of 4

Order: Ful medames

Sure, you can pretty much buy every single pie and pastry for $10, but for $9, you can have the rib-sticking fava bean-based stew topped with chickpeas, served with their house-made pita, pickles and fresh vegetables. Plus, the pickles and vegetables will give you the vitamins and minerals you are so clearly lacking. Win-win.

Capitano
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Capitano

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Carlton

Order: Grandma’s square pie

We all know that insatiable hunger that finally arrives just as you’re about to come good from a hangover. Plug that hole with Capitano’s square pie, built off a thick, doughy, Sicilian-style, sourdough base topped with house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino and stracciatella. You could share, but we’d advise against it under these circumstances.

Read more
Dong Ba
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Dong Ba

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Footscray

Order: Bun bo hue, large

Pho is gentle and is there to settle your stomach, whereas bun bo hue is packed full of flavour, spice and textures to send you off to win at life. While Dong Ba may not be in Hue where bun bo hue originates, it serves up one of the best examples of this noodle soup in Melbourne. This lemongrass and chilli-based beef broth is particularly lemongrassy (like really lemongrassy), balanced with a light, chilli hum and supported by rare or well-done slices of beef, blood jelly, pork loaf and refreshing slices of raw onion over thick rice noodles. If this doesn’t make you feel better, we suggest you order a second bowl.

Belles Hot Chicken
Photography: supplied

Belles Hot Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Order: Chicken tenders with fries, as hot as you can handle

We wouldn’t usually recommend you eat the spiciest level you could handle, but when you’re hungover, your senses are muted and you also need to sweat a bit to get the booze out. There is no better time. Go for the tenders so you’re not gnawing and fighting against bones (it's just an obstacle when you're hungover) and pair it with fries because your body’s probably lacking some serious carbohydrates.

Andrew's Burgers
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Andrew's Burgers

  • Restaurants
  • Albert Park

Order: Hawaiian Burger 

Sometimes only the dirtiest food will do. The burgers here are famously and unashamedly Australian, meaning soft burger buns crammed with beef patties, double cheese, pineapple, onion, beetroot, lettuce and an obligatory squeeze of tomato sauce. Delicious sacrilege. 

Pope Joan
Photograph: Annika Kafcaloudis

Pope Joan

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Order: The Pope Joan

Even the crew behind this namesake sandwich back its ability to cure your hangover. A warm, white roll is filled with thick slices of free-range bacon, fried eggs and a house-made brown sauce. If you’re really suffering, pair it with a Bloody Mary, which you can order as spicy as you like. Flex at your own risk.

Just want to eat on the cheap?

