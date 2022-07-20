A hangover is like a slippery little snake in that it will slowly creep up on you while you're just out there living your life. You start with one innocent little drink, and all of a sudden it's been a full night of boozing and you wake up with all of the telltale signs. We’ve compiled a list of foods, drinks and even things in between that can help ease the pain of the morning after.

We’ve separated this guide into two sections, based on the severity of your hangover: meals for those who are dried out like the Sahara and probably very close to alcohol poisoning, and meals for those ready to eat everything in sight, including the hummus with the layer of pink fuzz that’s been hanging out in your fridge for a bit too long.

Whatever path you choose, don’t forget to hydrate. If you think about it, you’ve just spent the entire night before poisoning yourself.

