Loyle Carner

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Palais Theatre, St Kilda
picture of loyle carner
Photograph: Supplied
The hip-hop artist will perform at the Palais Theatre as part of his ‘hugo’ album tour

We're waving, not drowning over the news the British hip-hop artist and rapper Loyle Carner is bringing his introspective rhymes and silkily smooth beats Down Under. Set to perform at the Palais Theatre as part of his hugo album tour, Carner will give a one-off show on July 27. 

After first gaining recognition with his debut album Yesterday's Gone in 2017, the South London MC has cemented himself as a leading voice in the UK rap scene with his confessional, poetic and languorous rapping style. Ever since, Carner has performed on stages worldwide and collaborated with everyone from Tom Misch and Madlib to Jordan Rakei. 

A mix of hip-hop and rap with influences from jazz, soul and grime, Carner’s albums often tap into family, friendship and grief, seen clearly in hit songs like 'Dear Jean' and 'Loose Ends' with Jorja Smith. 

Carner’s latest album hugo is the fastest-selling album of his career, debuting at number three on the UK’s universal critical acclaim, with outlets citing it as Carner’s best work to date and a “beautiful, blistering masterpiece.”

Live Nation members can secure tickets to the gig on July 27 during the pre-sale on Monday, May 8 at 9am. General tickets will be released on May 9 at 9am. Get them here.

Love hip-hop? These are the best hip-hop and R&B club nights in Melbourne. 

Saffron Swire
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/show/1420674/loyle-carner/melbourne/2023-07-27/en
Address:
Palais Theatre
14 Lower Esplanade
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Transport:
Nearby stations: Balaclava

Dates and times

