Inside at Ferdydurke
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Melbourne's best hip-hop club nights

Get down with Drizzy at Melbourne's best hip-hop club nights

Don’t confine your obsession with Drizzy, Jay Z, Kendrick and Nas to your headphones: break out your best moves at Melbourne’s best hip-hop club nights.

If hip-hop's not your jam, check out our guide to Melbourne's best nightclubs and our round-up of Melbourne's best bars for dancing.

Dance to hip-hop in Melbourne

Laundry Bar
Photograph: Cormack O'Connor

1. Laundry Bar

  • Clubs
  • Fitzroy

You down with OPP? Then Laundry – arguably Melbourne's hottest hip-hop club – is your spiritual home. The line is pretty much always wrapping around the block, so plan your night accordingly. Once you make it past the bouncer and through the doorway, hustle your way to the dancefloor to get up close to the DJs who are spinning everything from old-school hip-hop and R&B to Kendrick's latest. Keen on a more elevated experience? Opt for a VIP package with a private booth, bottle service and a personal host.

Chaise Lounge

2. Chaise Lounge

  • Clubs
  • Melbourne

This Queen Street mainstay has been around for more than two decades, and clearly, it's doing something right to withstand the test of time. DJs spin hip-hop and R&B on Fridays, and on Saturdays you can catch a blend of old school and new school R&B. The room is always pumping, and regulars include DJ Kahlua, DJ Nathaniel and DJ Andy Pala. 

Section 8
Photograph: Robert Blackburn

3. Section 8

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Tucked away down a CBD alleyway, you'll find one of Melbourne's go-to outdoor party bars. After squeezing past the huge bouncers, good luck finding a place to sit or even stand. It's a popular venue for hip-hop DJs in particular, and fair warning: it's busy – and loud – most nights. 

Ferdydurke
Photograph: Graham Denholm

4. Ferdydurke

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Section 8's next-door neighbour and little sister bar Ferydurke is a bar for the adult in you who demands a good drink and the teenager in you who wants a serve of grungy fun. DJs here spin all kinds of tunes, but later in the night, it's all about hip-hop. 

56 Bricks
Photograph: 56 Bricks

5. 56 Bricks

  • Bars
  • Windsor

Flock down to the southern end of Chapel Street to this cosy blue-and-red hued hip-hop and R&B party bar. Depending on your vibe, you can sit on the street for prime people-watching, make your way onto the dance floor or head up to the upstairs rec room. If you're looking to spice up your night, ask the bartender for a cheeky chilli bomb or popcorn-infused vodka shot. 

Khokolat Bar

6. Khokolat Bar

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

This Hardware Lane joint is always pumping old school and new school R&B hits. Mary J Blige and Usher not really your thing? Khokolat runs a recurring Berry Club night that often features a rotation of drill, trap, hip-hop and rap music. 

 

More places to party in Melbourne

