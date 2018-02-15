You down with OPP? Then Laundry – arguably Melbourne's hottest hip-hop club – is your spiritual home. The line is pretty much always wrapping around the block, so plan your night accordingly. Once you make it past the bouncer and through the doorway, hustle your way to the dancefloor to get up close to the DJs who are spinning everything from old-school hip-hop and R&B to Kendrick's latest. Keen on a more elevated experience? Opt for a VIP package with a private booth, bottle service and a personal host.
Don’t confine your obsession with Drizzy, Jay Z, Kendrick and Nas to your headphones: break out your best moves at Melbourne’s best hip-hop club nights.
