Time Out says

It's that time of the year again – just add flour, salt and a little red wine

Aussie legend Paul Kelly is back with Melbourne's much-loved annual celebration of Making Gravy this December. The special one-off performance at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl returns again on December 9, and this time Kelly will be accompanied by Amyl and the Sniffers, The Beths, and Alex The Astronaut.

Making Gravy has become a cult festive celebration since its first iteration back in 2017, and after a few years off, Kelly is back to deliver a swathe of songs from his four-decade-long, critically acclaimed career – including, of course, his 1996 classic 'How To Make Gravy'.

Originally created for a Christmas charity record, the song has gone on to become an Aussie classic. It tells the story of a man who is in jail and knows he’ll miss Christmas with his family – and detailing his gravy recipe for his loved ones over the phone.

Frontier Members can access the ticket pre-sale from Monday, October 3 (1pm local time), before a general public release on Wednesday, October 5 (1pm local time). Get in quick – and don't forget a dollop of tomato sauce for sweetness and that extra tang.

Looking for more Melbourne gigs? Check out our gig guide.