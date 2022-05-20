Melbourne
Meg Mac

  • Music, Funk, soul and disco
  • The Forum, Melbourne
Meg Mac
Milton Archer
Time Out says

Revel in the soulful songs of Aussie powerhouse Meg Mac at the Forum this May

It's been two years since Meg Mac graced Australian stages with her incredible voice and soulful lyrics. This month, she finally returns to the mic to perform her new single 'On Your Mind' to audiences nationwide – a neo-soul masterpiece with the emotional allure of '90s bands like Portishead. 

The previous single from her upcoming album 'Is It Worth Being Sad' received rave reviews from Triple J and Women in Pop, with Rolling Stone calling it "one of the most powerful and arresting performances of her career to date."

Mac's new tracks feature production from the Donuts, whose credits include H.E.R. and Kendrick Lamar, just to name a few. $1 from every ticket sold in the 2022 Australian tour will be donated to GIVIT to support communities impacted by the NSW and QLD floods – get yours here.

Need to get your live music fix? These are the best gigs to see this month.

Written by
Eliza Campbell

Details

Event website:
forummelbourne.com.au/shows/meg-mac-2022
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860
Price:
$59.90

Dates and times

