The Melbourne International Jazz Festival returns both in-person and online this October

Melbourne International Jazz Festival didn't let a little thing like lockdown stop it during 2020, so you can be certain it sure as hell won't be letting anything stop it from running when it returns in 2021.

The 24th annual Melbourne International Jazz Festival is back in 2021, running from October 15 to 24. Jazz, of course, is an artform all about improvisation – true to its nature, MIJF will be collaborating and innovating to make sure this year's festival can proceed.

For those who've missed the thrill of live performance, we can confirm that the festival will feature several in-person gigs, including the 2021 Opening Night Gala. Hosted by Eddie Perfect, the gala features a collaboration between the MSO, Jazz at Lincoln Center's

Christopher Crenshaw and Melbourne-based composer Vanessa Perica alongside performers Katie Noonan, Vince Jones, Harry James Angus, Kylie Auldist and

Thando.

MIJF will also feature three world premiere commissions, 13 album launches and 20 Australian premieres. All up, you can expect a whopping 120 events across the city, as well as the return of the festival's Jazz Hub to the Toff, giving you the chance to enjoy jazz in a live space every night of the festival.

In a nod to the precarious times in which we live, MIJF is streaming several of its events online, with the ability to scale up its digital offering should the situation necessitate it.

Other highlights of MIJF 2021 include A Night at the Museum (a concert series taking place in the various galleries of Melbourne Museum), the Music of Radiohead (an eight-piece ensemble of jazz and popular musicians tackle the discography of Radiohead), Sound Underground (Campbell Arcade is closed to the public for a free, sonic experience), Kidstruments Live (a family-friendly collab with Melbourne Fringe Festival that has professional musicians play the wacky instruments dreamed up by kids) and Big Sunday (the closing night event at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, featuring Fat Freddy's Drop, the Bamboos, Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky, and Harry James Angus and Freyja Cooper).

A third of the festival is free to enjoy, with tickets for paid performances available now (tickets for streamed performances to go on sale from September). Head over to MIJF's website for the full line-up and more info.