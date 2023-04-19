This swinging live music venue is open every damn evening because jazz never has a night off. This Brunswick club cares deeply about furthering jazz and jazz musicians, with the Jazzlab hosting the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, the Women’s International Jazz Festival and the Melbourne Jazz Cooperative. The Jazzlab is based around the design of the late, great Bennett’s Lane Jazz Club and plays everything from cutting edge experimental jazz to the classics of the roaring 20s.
The roaring '20s are here again, and naturally, that means jazz is due for a comeback. Here in Melbourne, jazz never really went out of style, with a population of clubs dedicated to the city's hepcats. Whether you're after a full dinner show or just somewhere you can sit back and relax with a whisky and some Coltrane, these are the top places to listen to jazz music in Melbourne.
