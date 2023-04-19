The roaring '20s are here again, and naturally, that means jazz is due for a comeback. Here in Melbourne, jazz never really went out of style, with a population of clubs dedicated to the city's hepcats. Whether you're after a full dinner show or just somewhere you can sit back and relax with a whisky and some Coltrane, these are the top places to listen to jazz music in Melbourne.

