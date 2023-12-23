Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Morrissey

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Palais Theatre, St Kilda
  • Recommended
graphic of morrissey holding microphone signing
Supplied/Live Nation
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The solo artist and former frontman of the Smiths will perform two dates at the Palais Theatre

Heaven knows we’re no longer miserable now that the inimitable Morrissey has announced a slate of Australian shows as part of his 40 Years of Morrissey tour.

While the controversial figure may be far from a charming man these days (from defending Harvey Weinstein to endorsing far-right figures), Morrissey is irrefutably one of the most influential figures in British pop and one of the greatest lyricists of his generation.

Born Steven Patrick Morrissey, the English singer-songwriter rose to prominence in 1982 as the frontman and lyricist of the rock band the Smiths, which he formed with Johnny Marr.

After releasing four studio albums with the Smiths – The Smiths, Meat is Murder, The Queen is Dead, Strangeways and Here We Come – Morrissey launched his solo career in 1988 with Viva Hate. He has since released several solo albums over the years and has recently confirmed that he’s recorded a new album for 2023 titled Without Music the World Dies.

When and where will Morrissey be performing in Melbourne?

The former lead singer of the Smiths will be performing two shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Monday December 4, and Tuesday December 5, 2023, before making his way to Sydney to finish the Australian leg of the tour. 

What will Morrissey be performing on the tour?

The tour will be a celebration of songs that have resonated with fans across the world for 40 years. You can expect to hear tracks from the early days with the Smiths through to his 13 studio albums and the upcoming album Without Music the World Dies.

If his recent setlists are anything to go by, classic anthems like ‘How Soon Is Now?’, ‘There is a Light That Never Goes Out’, ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want,’ and ‘Girlfriend in a Coma’ will get their due airtime. 

How do I buy tickets for Morrissey’s upcoming tour?

Tickets for the 40 Years of Morrissey tour go on sale on Friday, August 11, at 9am. The pre-sale commences at 9am on August 10 until 8am on August 11. For complete tour and ticket information, visit the Live Nation website.

Looking to add to your vinyl collection? Why not go crate-digging at one of the best record stores in Melbourne.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/show/1434637/morrissey-40-years-of-morrissey-/melbourne/2023-12-05/en
Address:
Palais Theatre
14 Lower Esplanade
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
136 100
Transport:
Nearby stations: Balaclava

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.