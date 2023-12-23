Time Out says

The solo artist and former frontman of the Smiths will perform two dates at the Palais Theatre

Heaven knows we’re no longer miserable now that the inimitable Morrissey has announced a slate of Australian shows as part of his 40 Years of Morrissey tour.

While the controversial figure may be far from a charming man these days (from defending Harvey Weinstein to endorsing far-right figures), Morrissey is irrefutably one of the most influential figures in British pop and one of the greatest lyricists of his generation.



Born Steven Patrick Morrissey, the English singer-songwriter rose to prominence in 1982 as the frontman and lyricist of the rock band the Smiths, which he formed with Johnny Marr.

After releasing four studio albums with the Smiths – The Smiths, Meat is Murder, The Queen is Dead, Strangeways and Here We Come – Morrissey launched his solo career in 1988 with Viva Hate. He has since released several solo albums over the years and has recently confirmed that he’s recorded a new album for 2023 titled Without Music the World Dies.

When and where will Morrissey be performing in Melbourne?

The former lead singer of the Smiths will be performing two shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Monday December 4, and Tuesday December 5, 2023, before making his way to Sydney to finish the Australian leg of the tour.

What will Morrissey be performing on the tour?

The tour will be a celebration of songs that have resonated with fans across the world for 40 years. You can expect to hear tracks from the early days with the Smiths through to his 13 studio albums and the upcoming album Without Music the World Dies.

If his recent setlists are anything to go by, classic anthems like ‘How Soon Is Now?’, ‘There is a Light That Never Goes Out’, ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want,’ and ‘Girlfriend in a Coma’ will get their due airtime.

How do I buy tickets for Morrissey’s upcoming tour?

Tickets for the 40 Years of Morrissey tour go on sale on Friday, August 11, at 9am. The pre-sale commences at 9am on August 10 until 8am on August 11. For complete tour and ticket information, visit the Live Nation website.