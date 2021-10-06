The best record stores in Melbourne

The instant gratification of a music download doesn't even come close to the buzz you get from hitting your local record store, sifting through black-wax gems and chatting with fellow music devotees. Where else are you going to find out about an obscure bootleg or pick up your favourite album now that it's been remastered on vinyl? Not online buddy, that's for sure. And even if you can, it's not the same.

While we're waxing lyrical about music, why not support your local scene by hitting one of the excellent live music pubs or our picks for the best upcoming gigs.