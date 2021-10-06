Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Generic vinyl store 04
Photograph: Creative Commons

The best record stores in Melbourne

If you enjoy an earnest rifle through vinyl, we've got the goods for you

Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

The instant gratification of a music download doesn't even come close to the buzz you get from hitting your local record store, sifting through black-wax gems and chatting with fellow music devotees. Where else are you going to find out about an obscure bootleg or pick up your favourite album now that it's been remastered on vinyl? Not online buddy, that's for sure. And even if you can, it's not the same.

While we're waxing lyrical about music, why not support your local scene by hitting one of the excellent live music pubs or our picks for the best upcoming gigs.

The Searchers

1. The Searchers

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy
This small, unassuming Fitzroy gem opened in 2008 as one of the few second-hand bookstores at the city end of Smith Street. Since then, it’s evolved to include a healthy range of used records. Racks stretch from the door to the rear counter; and are helpfully divided into genres such as punk, soul and disco.
Read more
Heartland Records

2. Heartland Records

  • Shopping
  • North Melbourne
There’s a selection of CDs, but vinyl is the main focus. Shoppers can pick up anything from a reissued Nirvana LP to the back catalogue of Alice Cooper, Anthrax or Iron Maiden; but dig hard enough and you’ll find some indie rock and classic titles by artists like Arcade Fire, Weezer and Arctic Monkeys.
Read more
Advertising
Round & Round Records

3. Round & Round Records

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

It’s easy to miss Round & Round Records if you're walking on Sydney Road; surrounded by bridal stores, the only telltale sign you’ve reached your destination is the sandwich board featuring a friendly owl outside. The store is small but packed with custom-built wooden racks of new and second-hand vinyl.

Read more
Northside Records

4. Northside Records

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Run by the ultimate sovereign of soul, 3RRR’s Chris Gill, Northside has long been a favourite within local music circles, called on by DJs and jive-bunnies alike. Whether you’re after a straight soul groove or some jazzed-up reggae blues, these guys have their finger on the vinyl pulse of all things funk through hip-hop.

Read more
Advertising
Licorice Pie

5. Licorice Pie

  • Shopping
  • Prahran

One of the more consistent and reliable vinyl sources in town. Over 10,000 records are crammed into the store’s tight confines, which makes for a very heady mix of genres. We’re talking rock, pop, psych, prog rock, metal, funk, soul, Krautrock… the beat goes on.

Read more
Greville Records

6. Greville Records

  • Shopping
  • Prahran
Specialising in more traditional forms of rock, it’s the place to start if you’re hunting that ultra-limited release of Kinks b-sides. Owner Warwick Brown also stocks an enviable array of books, tour posters and hard-to-come-by paraphernalia.
Read more
Advertising
Mainly Jazz Records & Books
Photograph: Creative Commons

7. Mainly Jazz Records & Books

  • Shopping
  • St Kilda

A specialist jazz store stocking only the very best in jazz classics. As you’d expect, the staff are true aficionados of the jazz form, and are therefore incredibly well placed to not only help you find your current favourite, but to arm you with an earful of brand new jazzy gems to take home.

Read more
Advertising
Basement Discs

9. Basement Discs

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

Advocates of seriously fine music in its many decorated splendour, Basement have a marked inclination towards anything blues or folk inspired, and are happy to talk old school soul any old tick of the tock. What's more, the crew at Basement are refreshingly receptive to customer orders.

Read more

See the good stuff live

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.