The former One Direction band member and singer-songwriter is heading to Australia to tour his new album 'The Show'

The only direction we will be heading in is towards Rod Laver Arena after hearing the news that former One Direction’er Niall Horan will perform next autumn. The hugely popular – and all-round ‘cheeky chappy’ – will return to Australia in 2024 for three huge shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and, of course, our dear Melbourne.

The singer will perform on May 3, 2024, off the back of his most recent album, The Show, which is scheduled to drop on June 9, 2023. Concertgoers can expect to hear tracks from the forthcoming album but also a whole mix of songs from his solo career, including fan favourites like 'Slow Hands', 'This Town' and 'Nice to Meet Ya' — he may even have the odd surprise, cover song or unreleased track up his sleeve.

Since finding fame as a member of the globally successful band One Direction, Horan embarked on a solo career in 2016. He has since established himself as a talented singer with bucketloads of on-stage charisma and an infectious blend of pop, folk and rock.

Tickets to see Niall Horan will be released on June 2 at 10am local time. You can get tickets and more info on the TEG Live website.

