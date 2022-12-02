Time Out says

Long-time collaborators and legends of the Australian music scene Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are returning to Australia to bring their latest studio album, CARNAGE to life on stage.

Having worked together for almost 30 years with their bands The Bad Seeds and Grinderman, Ellis and Cave are a musical duo in a league of their own, famed for their incomparable and enigmatic stage presence.

The first dedicated studio album from the pair, CARNAGE was recorded during Covid-19 and brought to life in the recent documentary, This Much I Know to be True. Both guttural and tender at the same time, the evocative album offers a visceral insight into love, loss, disorder and melodrama.

Performing at the historic Palais Theatre for one night only, a return to the local St Kilda roots of their early years, this gig is a rare opportunity to catch the pair at their performing finest. Fans will be able to celebrate the rich and complex musical compositions and award-winning songwriting of Cave and Ellis, two of the most influential artists of our time.

