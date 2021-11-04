Join the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for its triumphant two-day show in celebration of lockdown ending

In celebration of the end of lockdown and the resilience and community spirit of Melburnians, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced its triumphant return to the stage on December 13-14. Performance of a Lifetime: Live, which takes its name from the heartwarming vaccine awareness campaign launched by our arts industry earlier this year, will feature a stellar line-up of musicians and performers at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

You'll get to listen to contemporary music stars like hip-hop artist Kaiit, ARIA Award nominee Mo'Ju and singer-songwriter Liz Stringer, all of whom will make their debut with the MSO. Performers from Melbourne's major arts companies like the Australian Ballet, Melbourne Theatre Company, Opera Australia, Orchestra Victoria and Victorian Opera will also grace the stage, along with stars from shows including Frozen the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

In acknowledgement of the extraordinary work and dedication of our frontline workers over the past 18 months, several hundred tickets will be donated to essential workers for this show.

“It would be remiss of the MSO and our audiences to join in post-lockdown celebrations without sharing the benefits with the true heroes of the pandemic, our frontline workers and community champions,” says MSO managing director Sophie Galaise.

Tickets will be available through the MSO website from Monday, November 8 at 3pm. Gates open for both shows at 6pm and ticket-holders must show proof of vaccination upon entry.