Timeout

Port Fairy Folk Festival

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Port Fairy
  1. A festival ground surrounded by white marquees. Adults and children are throughout the space, with a clown on stilts blowing up a long balloon.
    Photograph: David Harris
  2. A crowd of people and children holding with colourful handmade signs
    Photograph: David Harris
  3. A man in a cowboy hat strums a guitar on stage with a band in the background.
    Photography: Port Fairy Folk Festival
  4. Two musicians performing on a dark stage
    Photograph: David Harris
  5. Ash Grunwald performing on stage at Port Fairy Folk Festival
    Photograph: David Harris
Victoria’s biggest seaside folk festival is back to its full size with a stacked line up

After the success of last year’s festival, the annual Port Fairy Folk Festival is back in 2023 in a big way. Set across the March 10-13 weekend, Port Fairy invites lovers of folk and country to come and enjoy the festival once again at its full intensity and size.

With the earlybird tickets sold out, and the second round on sale now, this sea breeze festival is on track to host a full house. Featuring some of the best of international and local talent, the line-up includes Billy Bragg, Eric Bibb, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Inn Echo, John Smith, Steve Poltz, The Waifs and more. Festival favourites, blue grass rockers 19-Twenty and Irish singer, songwriter and actress Mary Coughlan, also return to the Port Fairy stage.

“Next year will see the return to a full-strength program," says Port Fairy Folk Festival program director Justin Rudge, "brimming with a diverse range of styles and genres, and featuring the best musical talent from Australia and around the globe… we can’t wait to share our festival with new and returning Folkies!” 

Stay tuned for more artist announcements over the next few months, because the line-up is set to grow. Pick up adult tickets at the official website, and, as always, children 12 and under are free.

Love music? Check out some of the best gigs on now in Melbourne.

Ruby Staley

Details

Event website:
portfairyfolkfestival.com/
Address:
Port Fairy
Port Fairy
Port Fairy
Melbourne
3284
Price:
$0-$325

