Burnley Circus Park will be transformed into a haven of dance music performed by an entirely local line-up

After originally being scheduled to take place in 2021 but having to postpone due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Return of the Day Party is back with the same stellar line-up at a new date and venue. Taking place on January 29 at Burnley Circus Park in Richmond, the Return of the Day Party is the live music homecoming that Melburnians deserve after 2021.

The all-Australian line-up includes local legends like Torren Foot, Made in Paris, Late Nite Tuff Guy, KLP, Jordan Brando, Choomba, Willaris. K and Brux. You'll be privy to world-class production and meticulously curated stage designs set against the serene river red gum trees.

The original event was sold out, but this new venue is the largest event space in the City of Yarra so more tickets have become available. Head to the Return of the Day Party website to get yours before they sell out.