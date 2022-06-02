Rising brings visionary rapper Sampa The Great to Melbourne once again, with two dates at The Forum set to debut her new show An Afro Future. With a live band in tow, the one-time local and ARIA winner will deliver a live set that was delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, ahead of the release of a brand new album slated for 2022.
Sampa will be joined by an excellent lineup of supports, including her sister and neo-soul crooner Mwanjè, Melbourne (by way of Zimbabwe) pop newcomer KYE, and local DJ C.FRIM.