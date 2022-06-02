Melbourne
Sampa the Great

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • The Forum, Melbourne
Sampa The Great in a white shirt and gold bedazzled wig
Photograph: Common State
The talented rapper returns to Melbourne for two new shows during the hotly anticipated Rising arts festival

Rising brings visionary rapper Sampa The Great to Melbourne once again, with two dates at The Forum set to debut her new show An Afro Future. With a live band in tow, the one-time local and ARIA winner will deliver a live set that was delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, ahead of the release of a brand new album slated for 2022.

Sampa will be joined by an excellent lineup of supports, including her sister and neo-soul crooner Mwanjè, Melbourne (by way of Zimbabwe) pop newcomer KYE, and local DJ C.FRIM. 

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
rising.melbourne/festival-program/sampa-the-great-an-afro-future
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860
Price:
$78.40

Dates and times

