Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Forum

  • Theatre
  • Melbourne
  1. Photograph: Roberto Seba
    Photograph: Roberto Seba
    PreviousNext
    /10
  2. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  3. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  4. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  5. Photograph: Roberto Seba
    Photograph: Roberto Seba
    PreviousNext
    /10
  6. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  7. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  8. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  9. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
  10. Photograph: Graham Denholm
    Photograph: Graham Denholm
    PreviousNext
    /10
Advertising

Time Out says

This Russell Street blue-roofed live music institution exudes history and class – with great acoustics.

An old ‘talkies' theatre, and then a Christian Revivalist hall, the Forum exudes history and class. The sky-blue roof stretches above the large auditorium, while large Roman-style statues and gargoyles adorn the alcoves and flank the wide concert stage. The entire venue can be seated, as it is for the Melbourne Film and Comedy Festivals, and the seats can be removed for capacity crowds.

Details

Address:
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860

What’s on

Running Touch

  • Dance and electronic

After hitting the big stage at Wildlands and For the Love festivals, Running Touch is preparing to release his debut album, Carmine, on May 6 and has announced a tour to support it.  Running Touch is the stage name for Melbourne-born singer, songwriter and producer Matthew Victor Kopp. He's best known for putting out dark, soulful and high-BPM electronic tracks like the acclaimed 2019 single 'When I'm Around You', which has garnered more than 20 million streams on Spotify. The seven-date tour will kick off on May 21 at the Forum in Melbourne before moving on to venues across Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart and Sydney. General public tickets go on sale from 1pm on Friday, March 18 through the Untitled Group website.  Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.    

Sampa the Great

  • Rap, hip hop and R&B

Rising brings visionary rapper Sampa The Great to Melbourne once again, with two dates at The Forum set to debut her new show An Afro Future. With a live band in tow, the one-time local and ARIA winner will deliver a live set that was delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, ahead of the release of a brand new album slated for 2022. Sampa will be joined by an excellent lineup of supports, including her sister and neo-soul crooner Mwanjè, Melbourne (by way of Zimbabwe) pop newcomer KYE, and local DJ C.FRIM. 

Tkay Maidza

  • Rap, hip hop and R&B

Zimbabwe-born, Adelaide-grown rapper Tkay Maidza has spent the last few years building a stellar international reputation as an energetic and experimental artist following collaborations with a parade of innovative young talent. Following the 2021 hit track Kim with Yung Baby Tate, Maidza picked up a US tour support with none other than electropop powerhouse Billie Eilish. Now she returns home for Rising's third attempt at kicking off their festival in as many years, with a special show designed specifically for the Melbourne art event. Catch her at The Forum this June, before she flies off again to take over the world.

Tate McRae

  • Pop

With more than 3.7 billion streams and counting under her belt, it's clear that Canadian pop songstress Tate McRae's meteoric rise to the top isn't slowing down anytime soon. After completing her North American tour, McRae will be touching down in Australia and New Zealand this July.  McRae first made waves in 2020 with the release of her single 'You Broke Me First', which went viral on TikTok and is accountable for nearly one-third of McRae's streaming numbers. Since then, McRae has racked up a People's Choice Award, a Billboard Music Award and three iHeart Radio Music Awards, along with touring festivals like Lollapalooza, Firefly, Governor's Ball and more. The self-titled tour will kick off in Perth on July 14 before heading to Sydney's Enmore Theatre on July 17 and the Forum in Melbourne on July 20. For more information and to buy your tickets, head to the website.  Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Oliver Tree

  • Pop

Donning bright, fluoro-coloured jackets, kooky sunglasses and an admittedly out-there bowl cut, Oliver Tree is by all appearances a walking meme. But outside of his appearance, his music is fairly mainstream pop in sound and seems to draw inspiration from artists like Dominic Fike and Gus Dapperton. Tree released his debut album, Ugly is Beautiful, in 2020 and tracks like the bubblegum pop-esque 'Life Goes On' and the alternative rock-inspired 'Let Me Down' quickly became viral on TikTok. He claimed that he would retire from music after the release of the album, but has since gone on to release further music videos and singles.  Catch his performance at Splendour in the Grass, or grab tickets to the Melbourne sideshow at the Forum on July 21. General public tickets go on sale from 9am on Monday, February 14 through the Ticketek website. 

Mura Masa

  • Dance and electronic

Alexander Crossan hails from the remote island of Guernsey, and he makes electronic music under the name Mura Masa. The 25-year-old's stage name refers to a famous Japanese wordsmith from the 15th century, whose katanas became a symbol of government resistance.  Crossan is a musical chameleon, having mixed tracks in genres ranging from glittery Japanese-inspired pop to heavy UK garage metal and R'n'B and hip-hop. He's collaborated with artists like A$AP Rocky, Charli XCX, Tirzah and Blackpink, and his work has landed him a Grammy and a spot on the Forbes '30 under 30' list.  You can catch Crossan on the stage at Splendour in the Grass and at sideshows throughout Australia, including one at the Forum on July 22. General public tickets go on sale from 9am on Monday, February 14 through the Ticketek website. 

Jack Harlow

  • Rap, hip hop and R&B

Despite being on the scene since 2011, Jack Harlow didn't reach mainstream success until 2020 with the release of the chart-topping single 'What's Poppin'. If you're an avid radio listener, you probably heard that song at least three or four times a day at its peak, and its popularity even led to a remix with Lil Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez. That success continued to skyrocket when Harlow soared up the Billboard charts for 'Industry Baby' with Lil Nas X, a track that has garnered more than a billion streams on Spotify and ranked eighth on Triple J's Hottest 100. The Kentucky native will hit the stage for Splendour in the Grass, and Melburnians can get amongst his sleek flows and nimble wordplay when he arrives at the Forum on July 28.  General public tickets will go on sale from 9am on Monday, February 14 through the Ticketek website. 

The Wallows

  • Rock and indie

If you've hopped aboard the TikTok train, you've likely already heard a few of the hits by Los Angeles-based indie rock band the Wallows. Tracks from their debut album, Nothing Happens, have garnered more than 100 million streams on Spotify, with 'Are You Bored Yet' featuring Clairo garnering a whopping 500 million listens.  Their sophomore album, Tell Me That It's Over, will be released on March 25, and the group has just announced the Australian and New Zealand leg of their 2022 tour. Joined by special guest and Brisbane-based dream-pop singer Hatchie, the Wallows will play at the Forum on November 8 before moving on to Sydney and Brisbane.  General public tickets will go on sale from Friday, February 11 at 10am and can be accessed via the Frontier Touring website. 

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.