This street rave underneath the Western Freeway gives punters a ticket discount if they're vaxxed

From the creators of Melbourne's Bolte Bridge rave, comes another, equally industrial event. Smalltown Street Rave is a one-day live music festival happening underneath the Western Freeway Bridge in Port Melbourne.

While the location is a pretty cool hook as it is, the gig is also enticing punters with a cool line-up of dance, electronic and techno artists. Get ready to let loose with hometown heroes Tornado Wallace and Roza Terenzi, plus Millú, Pjenné, Marli and Willem. The tunes are only the beginning too, with creative studio John Fish on hand to turn the industrial landscape into a "visual feast".

Smalltown Street Rave is planned for October 30 and has a Covid Safe plan in place. Speaking of which, the parent company organising Smalltown Street Rave (Novel) is offering pretty sweet discount on tickets.

For all events announced from now until further notice, Novel is offering guests a 15 per cent vaccination discount on tickets. To take advantage of the offer, you must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status (we've outlined how here) by emailing the team at hello@novel.com.au.

The live music industry has been severely affected by the pandemic, with Novel saying: "The only way we can ensure lockdowns are a thing of the past and open up our borders is by getting vaccinated." However, everyone is welcome at Novel events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Smalltown Street Rave is happening at Graham Street, Port Melbourne. Pre-sale registrations are open now.