Snoop Dogg has announced his first tour in Australia since 2014

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg is set to perform four shows in Australia in October of 2022. The 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour, which will celebrate the release of his album of the same name, will come to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, October 29.

Whether you know him from tracks like 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Gin N Juice,' from watching him bake brownies with Martha Stewart or from films like Training Day, there's no debating that Snoop Dogg is a jack of many trades.

His career spans nearly a quarter of a decade and has seen the chart-topping rapper produce several multi-platinum records, earn 17 Grammy nominations and appear in a number of movies and TV shows.

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Telstra Plus from September 10, 2021 at noon and general public tickets will go on sale on September 13, 2021 at 4pm through Ticketek.