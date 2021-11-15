The fabulous Francophile festival heads into its tenth year with an unmissable line-up of food and music

Calling all Francophiles: this annual summer party replete with French food, wine and music is celebrating its tenth anniversary next year, and you've been invited. This February, snack on French cheeses, raise a glass of Champagne and dance the day away to a diverse line-up of French musicians.

This year, the food will be provided by some of Melbourne's finest French institutions including Frederic Bistro, fromagerie Milk the Cow and L’Hôtel Gitan. Choose from dishes like oysters, crème brûlée, crepes, Nice-style pizza, croque monsieur and lobster rolls, or pre-order a picnic hamper to share with friends. A selection of French wines and cocktails will be available, as well as Champagne by Champagne Lanson, one of the oldest Champagne Houses.

On the music side of things, get ready to listen to a diverse range of genres spanning from pop, funk, jazz, disco, hip-hop and popular French dance hits. Look forward to hypnotic Afrobeats by French-Nigerian singer and rapper Féfé, reimaginings of acclaimed French musician Serge Gainbourg's discography by Mick Harvey, dreamy pop by emerging French-Australian singer Lili Alaska and a bumping DJ set by radio host Mike Gurrieri.

This year, SFSC founder Jean-Francois Ponthieux will also present the YÉ-YÉ 2.0 project, which will see a collection of Australian female artists performing their own interpretations of the beloved Yé-Yé pop genre from the '60s.

SFSC will take place on February 13 at Werribee Park Mansion, and tickets are available through the website.