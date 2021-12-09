Listen to dazzling renditions of Leonard Cohen's most celebrated songs

Famed singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who passed away in 2016, has left behind a rich discography of music that is characterised by his haunting acoustic melodies and deep, raw vocals. In celebration of his career, several local talents will take the stage of the Palais Theatre on February 5 to perform covers from his beloved albums.

Songs for Suzanne features staples from Cohen's catalogue like 'Bird on a Wire', 'Hallelujah' and 'Famous Blue Raincoat', as well as songs that have never been performed by Cohen on his Australian tours. Cohen's songs will be presented faithfully in the way they were originally recorded, with musical accompaniment on guitar, violin, bass and keyboards.

Die-hard Cohen fans can rest assured that the covers will be faithful to Cohen's original works. The show also incorporates recordings of Cohen reading passages from his novels and poetry collections.

There's only one session of Songs for Suzanne, so head to the website to book your tickets and secure a spot.