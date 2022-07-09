Time Out says

The MSO joins Spinifex Gum for a symphonic celebration of what can be achieved when we come together as one

Revolutionary all-female pop choir, Spinifex Gum, has enchanted audiences across Australia with its unique take on a traditional singing ensemble that challenges the political landscape through protest songs and inspiring anthems of togetherness.

Exploring important social injustice issues, such as the disparity present in The Pilbara, to deaths in custody, disproportionate incarceration, and land rights, the performance showcases Marliya – a Cairns-based youth ensemble of Aboriginal and Torres Strait singers, conducted by Lyn Williams AM of Gondwana Choirs. Singing in both English and Yindjibarndi, their harmonious voices are uplifted by the music of Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill (The Cat Empire) and choreography of Deborah Brown.

To celebrate NAIDOC week, Spinifex Gum joins the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, composer Felix Riebl and singer Emma Donovan for a special symphonic performance at Hamer Hall.

Felix Riebl said of the show: "Spinifex Gum, fronted by the all-female, all-Indigenous, all-powerful voices of Marliya Choir, is the most moving musical project I’ve ever been involved in. That it’s now performing with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, supported by Gondwana Voices, featuring Emma Donovan, visually accompanied by the cinematic backdrop of the Pilbara, and showcasing some incredible new material, makes this show an absolute must-see. I can’t wait to share this with new audiences and fans alike."

This special show will play for two sessions on July 9 only, at Hamer Hall. Find out more about the story behind Spinifex Gum at a special preview, Introducing Spinifex Gum, on July 7 ahead of the main performances.