Twitchers, travellers, picnickers and bucket list-ers from across the city make the breathless march up this stony memorial that was named for a killing field. Actually attempting to count the 1,000 steps as you trudge up is near-impossible as blood, sweat and adrenalin do battle over your brain. (They reckon there are only 770, anyway). Easier, but more depressing, is counting how many times some hot young thing in lycra laps you on your 1.5 km ascent. Not feeling too athletic? The area is surrounded by skyscraping gums and there’s no shortage of lush picnic spots.