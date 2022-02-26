Melbourne
Summer Sounds

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Bunjil Place Library, Narre Warren
Soak up the last bits of summer at this late-night session at the awe-inspiring Bunjil Place

Summer is sadly coming to an end, but you can go out with a bang with one final warm-weather music festival. Head to the award-winning surrounds of Bunjil Place on February 26 for Summer Sounds where a super funky and soulful line-up awaits you. 

Three acts will be taking the stage starting with The Mamas, a fabulous foursome that pumps out RnB, funk and soul music that aims to deliver social messages with a comedic twist. Next up are some tunes by alternative electronic duo Sumner, a group hailing from the native woodlands of Tasmania.

Headling the festival is musical juggernaut Billy Davis accompanied by the Good Lords. Davis's music blends neo-soul and hip-hop, and he's played on stages with the likes of Brockhampton and Anderson Paak.

Tickets are just $10 and include a beverage on arrival, and you can explore a variety of food and drink options throughout the night. A few vegan and gluten-free options will also be available. 

Head to the Summer Sounds website for more information. 

Details

Address:
Bunjil Place Library
2 Patrick NE Drive
Narre Warren
Melbourne
3805
Contact:
www.bunjilplace.com.au
03 9705 5200
Price:
$15, and includes a beverage
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9am-9pm; Sat, Sun 10am-5pm

