The 1975

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
The 1975 band in black suits
Photograph: Samuel Bradley
Time Out says

The 1975 are at their very best for a brand new Australian tour

English rockers The 1975 are heading to Melbourne as part of an Australian tour next April. For the first time in three years, they're heading to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane on a muti-date tour to celebrate their forthcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, to be released on October 14.

The run of shows will see the band hit Melbourne on April 12 for one night only, to perform recent singles like ‘All I Need To Hear’, ‘I’m In Love With You’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘Part Of The Band’, as well as past hits and tracks from their previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, which hit #1 in Australia.

Tickets for The 1975's Aussie shows go on sale to the general public from 11am local, Friday October 14. Stay tuned to the official website for all the details, or to enter the pre-sale.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.secretsounds.com/tours/the-1975-tickets-2023/
Address:
Rod Laver Arena
Batman Ave & Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000

Dates and times

