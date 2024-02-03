Time Out says

Do we have permission to land? Yes? Good. We hope you’re ready to rock, because the band that single-handedly rescued glam rock is heading back Down Under with a rock spectacle to celebrate a very special anniversary with some famous friends.

Multi-platinum UK rock royalty the Darkness are returning to Australia in February 2024 to perform three very special Let There Be Rock events in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Permission to Land. The album, which delivered iconic songs such as ‘I Believe in A Thing Called Love’ and ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’ will be performed live, in its entirety, as will a string of album B-sides and rarities.

The Darkness will be supported by one of Australia’s finest rock bands, You Am I, with their phenomenal The Majesty of Tap Spinal Tap tribute show, plus Aussie gems like dance-punk trio DZ Deathrays, queer pop-punk duo Cry Club, and DJ’s Eleven & Denim are coming along for the ride.

Igniting the mainstream rock scene like a meteor of sonic brilliance back in the early 2000s, the Darkness is known for their trademark falsetto, spandex, guitar riffs and extravagant mind-blowing live shows. It’s time to tease your hair and squeeze yourself back into your questionable spandex outfits, because they’re promising us that Let There Be Rock will be a bonafide full rock show experience. After all, love might only be a feeling, but hell, it’s a thing we believe in.

Let There Be Rock comes to Melbourne's Festival Hall on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Tickets are now on sale. Find out more and snap ‘em up over here.

