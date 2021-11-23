Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Night Cat: Fitzroy

Music Collingwood
This club has a stage smack bang in the centre to ensure you always get a great view of your favourite acts

The vibe is electric in this darkly red-lit boudoir of a band venue and it's not hard to fathom why. The Night Cat has become a bit of a Fitzroy institution, with live jazz, funk and reggae among its diverse line-up. It's probably best known for its circular stage in the centre of the venue that gives all punters a great vantage point for watching their favourite acts. 

Address: 141 Johnston St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.thenightcat.com.au Call Venue 03 9417 0090
Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 5pm-11pm; Sat & Sun 12pm-11pm
