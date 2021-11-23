This club has a stage smack bang in the centre to ensure you always get a great view of your favourite acts

The vibe is electric in this darkly red-lit boudoir of a band venue and it's not hard to fathom why. The Night Cat has become a bit of a Fitzroy institution, with live jazz, funk and reggae among its diverse line-up. It's probably best known for its circular stage in the centre of the venue that gives all punters a great vantage point for watching their favourite acts.