The iconic R'n'B girl group are coming to Melbourne for an exclusive performance – no scrubs allowed, obviously

If you grew up in the nineties or early noughties, there’s a good chance you blasted a TLC banger from your discman at some point. Well, it’s time to relive those glory days because the Grammy Award-winning girl group are coming to Melbourne for an intimate and exclusive show at the Palais Theatre on November 9.

​​Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas are set to perform all their classic R’n’B hits, including ‘Waterfalls’, ‘Unpretty’, ‘Creep’ and the legendary female empowerment anthem, ‘No Scrubs’. Joining them is special guest Kye, an up-and-coming soul singer who was born in Zimbabwe and raised in both London and Melbourne.

Having sold more than 85 million records worldwide, TLC is considered one of the bestselling American girl groups of all time. The original trio (which included the late, great Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes) racked up four multi-platinum albums and won four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards and five Soul Train Music Awards. This year, TLC will also be inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

Tickets are now on sale via Frontier Touring – grab yours here. And if you’re after an extra dose of R’n’B tunes, TLC are also touring the country in November with Macklemore, Akon, Ashanti and Shaggy as part of Fridayz Live.

