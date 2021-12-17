Trick
Listen to a stacked line-up while taking in the historic sights of this heritage-listed wool factory in Footscray
After lying dormant for several decades, the historic Wool Store building in Footscray was brought back to life by Untitled Group and retrofitted with stages and world-class sound design. The venue went on a hiatus but is now back in action for a massive show on Saturday, February 19.
Trick will be presented by English DJ Patrick Topping in conjunction with Melbourne-based touring company Thick as Thieves. Topping has put together a stellar line-up including Anja Schneider, Oliver Koletzki, Trance Wax, Loods, Casey Leaver and Yarra.
The show is brought to you by the group behind major music events like Beyond the Valley, Pitch Music and Arts, Grapevine Gathering and Wildlands, so you know it's going to be a raucous time.
Head to the Eventbrite website for more details and to book your tickets.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-wool-store-trick-w-patrick-topping-more-tickets-90100738735
|Venue name:
|The Wool Store
|Address:
|
47/61 Sunshine Road
West Footscray
Melbourne
3012
|Price:
|From $119
Dates And Times
- The Wool Store From $119 Book online