Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tyga

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Tyga wearing a leather jacket
Photograph: SGC Group
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Get your ten, ten, ten, twenties ready

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Tyga is heading to Melbourne later this year as part of his largest ever Australian tour to date.

Landing in Perth on December 13, the six-date Aussie tour run will then see Tyga visit Adelaide on December 14 and Brisbane on December 16, before hitting John Cain Arena in Melbourne on December 17. The tour will then finish up with a massive show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on December 18. He’ll be joined on stage by local artists Hooligan Hefs and Youngn Lipz.

Audiences will be treated to a swathe of hit singles like quadruple-platinum single 'Rack City', triple-platinum single 'Faded' and double platinum single 'Ayo', as well as tracks from his most recent album Legendary

General public tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, September 30, at Ticketek. There will be a limited number of special meet and greet tickets available too, which will include a meeting with the rapper, a professional photograph together, early concert entry and access to merchandise.

Looking for more gigs in Melbourne? Read our gig guide.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
mjrpresents.com/tyga/
Address:
John Cain Arena
Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Richmond; Jolimont

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.