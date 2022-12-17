Time Out says

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Tyga is heading to Melbourne later this year as part of his largest ever Australian tour to date.

Landing in Perth on December 13, the six-date Aussie tour run will then see Tyga visit Adelaide on December 14 and Brisbane on December 16, before hitting John Cain Arena in Melbourne on December 17. The tour will then finish up with a massive show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on December 18. He’ll be joined on stage by local artists Hooligan Hefs and Youngn Lipz.

Audiences will be treated to a swathe of hit singles like quadruple-platinum single 'Rack City', triple-platinum single 'Faded' and double platinum single 'Ayo', as well as tracks from his most recent album Legendary.

General public tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, September 30, at Ticketek. There will be a limited number of special meet and greet tickets available too, which will include a meeting with the rapper, a professional photograph together, early concert entry and access to merchandise.

