Time Out says

Supported by Lost Animal, the doomsday dream-pop singer will perform at the Forum as part of Rising

A galaxy of isolation, narcissism fatigue and technological agitation. Sounds like pretty insomnia-inducing stuff, right? Well that's exactly the concoction that has been keeping American singer-songwriter Natalie Mering (aka Weyes Blood) up at night.

Unfortunately for her but fortunately for us, this sleeplessness has led to her new overwhelmingly acclaimed album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, which means the ethereal singer is returning to Australia for her In Holy Flux: New Dawn tour.

Performing as one of the headline musical acts for Rising festival, Blood will take to the Forum with special guest Lost Animal on June 7 and 8.

Blood's dreamily introspective songs and hymnals are in full force in And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, where she searches for an escape hatch from algorithms and ideological chaos.

"We're in a fully functional shit show," said Mering. "My heart is a glow stick that's cracked up, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness."

Her recent album has won praise from outlets across the globe, including album of the year honours from SPIN and Sunday Times Culture. It also earned her a placement on more than 50 Best of 2022 albums and single lists, including MOJO, NME, Consequence, Under The Radar, Pitchfork.

Get tickets to see Weyes Blood at Rising here.

Want to know who else is on the line-up? Check out the full program for this year's Rising.