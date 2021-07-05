$5 parking launched in Melbourne to get people back in the city

If you're anxious about catching public transport into Melbourne's CBD right now but can't justify the cost of parking then listen up. Melbourne city council is offering discounted parking right across the CBD from now until August 22 in an effort to get more Melburnians back in the city.

Just how cheap is cheap though? Well, on weekends (and from 4pm on weekdays) you can park at 33 Wilson and Secure Parking car parks throughout Melbourne for a fiver. Yep, you can park in the city, in more than 30 locations for $5 – the only catch is that you'll need to either pre-book your parking either online or via an app.

Melbourne city councillor Roshena Campbell said, "We know some visitors, especially now, prefer to drive into the city. Creating transport options that are easy and affordable provides support to our retailers and restaurants."

The council is also currently offering dining rebates in the municipality with the Melbourne Money initiative, and freebies like free theatre tickets and hotel stays via it's FOMO Freebies campaign.

