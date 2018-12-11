A cauldron of Harry Potter merch is now available in Melbourne

If you’re still disappointed that you didn’t receive a letter from Hogwarts then we have good news. A stack of Harry Potter-themed merch has landed in Melbourne so that you can start living your best, most magical life (and just in time for the launch of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child next year).

Spotlight has released a range of Harry Potter goodies that’ll let you dress up, party and deck your house out in all things Hogwarts. Wear your colours with pride with robes, socks, ties and iron-on patches in the Hogwarts house colours. You can even complete your costume with a wand and broomstick.

Enchant your home with curtains emblazoned with the Hogwarts crest or change up your bedspread with a themed quilt. There are also a bunch of small items perfect for Kris Kringles obsessed with Harry, Hermione and Ron. Set them up with a magical mug, keyring, water bottle or cushion – nothing beats a sassy-looking Hedwig cushion.

This is Spotlight so the range also includes a selection of fabrics for those who know their blanket stitch from their back stitch, plus there are lots of themed party supplied for your next Harry Potter movie marathon.

You can find the new Harry Potter range in Spotlight stores across Melbourne.