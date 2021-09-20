Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Little Bourke Street
Photograph: Emily Godfrey

A council-owned building in the CBD will be converted into housing for those experiencing homelessness

The project will provide studio apartments, communal areas and social programs to vulnerable Melburnians

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

As part of the City of Melbourne’s Make Room project to address homelessness, a former electricity network building in the CBD will be converted into safe and supported housing for those experiencing homelessness. 

The City of Melbourne is providing the building, which is located at 602 Little Bourke Street and has a value of around $7.45 million, for Unison Housing to refurbish. It will include up to 50 studio apartments, communal living areas and social services for some of Melbourne’s most vulnerable people. 

“When people find safe accommodation, they require less healthcare, are less likely to be victims or perpetrators of crime and are more likely to go back to study or find employment,” says Unison Housing CEO James King. “We want to give those sleeping rough the helping hand they need to get their lives back on track.” 

The Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation has acquired a $1 million philanthropic grant towards the project, which is expected to cost $20 million in total, and discussions with other potential donors are ongoing. 

Works are scheduled to begin early next year and will employ about 70 construction workers. Once works are complete, the accommodation is expected to be up and running in mid-2023 and will employ dozens of workers to manage the building and provide social services.

“In the City of Melbourne alone, around 300 people are experiencing homelessness, including up to 90 people sleeping rough, without a roof over their head,” says councillor Olivia Ball. “If we don’t act now, 60,000 people could be without safe housing in Victoria by 2040.”

You can make a tax-deductible donation towards addressing the issue of homelessness in our city, you can do so through the Make Room project’s website

ICYMI: Victorian premier Dan Andrews has unveiled the long-awaited 'roadmap out of lockdown.'

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.