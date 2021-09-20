As part of the City of Melbourne’s Make Room project to address homelessness, a former electricity network building in the CBD will be converted into safe and supported housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The City of Melbourne is providing the building, which is located at 602 Little Bourke Street and has a value of around $7.45 million, for Unison Housing to refurbish. It will include up to 50 studio apartments, communal living areas and social services for some of Melbourne’s most vulnerable people.

“When people find safe accommodation, they require less healthcare, are less likely to be victims or perpetrators of crime and are more likely to go back to study or find employment,” says Unison Housing CEO James King. “We want to give those sleeping rough the helping hand they need to get their lives back on track.”

The Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation has acquired a $1 million philanthropic grant towards the project, which is expected to cost $20 million in total, and discussions with other potential donors are ongoing.

Works are scheduled to begin early next year and will employ about 70 construction workers. Once works are complete, the accommodation is expected to be up and running in mid-2023 and will employ dozens of workers to manage the building and provide social services.

“In the City of Melbourne alone, around 300 people are experiencing homelessness, including up to 90 people sleeping rough, without a roof over their head,” says councillor Olivia Ball. “If we don’t act now, 60,000 people could be without safe housing in Victoria by 2040.”

You can make a tax-deductible donation towards addressing the issue of homelessness in our city, you can do so through the Make Room project’s website.