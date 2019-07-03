Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A dumpling bottomless brunch has arrived in Melbourne
News / Restaurants

A dumpling bottomless brunch has arrived in Melbourne

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday July 3 2019, 12:34pm

Bamboo steamers filled with various dumplings alongside drinks
Photograph: Supplied

Melburnians are suckers for brunch, just as they are suckers for dumplings. And dumpling joint Drumplings has announced it's now serving a breakfast menu, so you can shovel little food parcels into your gob for lunch, dinner and breakfast.

Don't be fooled into thinking this is the same as yum cha – the new brekky menu draws inspiration from classic brunch dishes. Pre-noon guests can now try bacon and egg dumplings as well as shakshouka dumplings (which contains the unorthodox addition of sopressa salami). If for some reason you didn’t come to Drumplings for dumplings you can also order chai-infused porridge, French toast bao and bacon and cheese roti. 

While the breakfast menu is available every day, on weekends you can turn it into a real brunch with bottomless Bloody Marys, Mimosas, house beer and cider.

