A frozen gin cocktail bar has landed at this CBD beer garden

By Saakshi Gupta Posted: Thursday February 28 2019, 1:56pm

Tanqueray Terrace Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Garden State Hotel has teamed up with Tanqueray gin to create a pop-up bar dedicated to frozen gin cocktails.

You can head on over to this CBD pub’s beer garden which has been transformed into a Tanqueray-themed terrace bar filled with lush greenery. The bar will be serving up four different frozen cocktails until Monday, March 18 and they're all priced at around $14 each.

Fair warning: you might have a hard time deciding on just one drink to order from the menu. You can go for a Frozen Green Tea Gimlet made with Tanqueray Rangpur, lime and refreshing green tea, or a Frozen G and T with Tanqueray Sevilla, tonic and orange. There's also the Frozen Clover Club which features Tanqueray gin, pomegranate and citrus, and the Frozen Salty Dog which mixes Tanqueray no. 10, pink grapefruit and salt. 

Tanqueray Terrace bar will be open from 5pm till late from Mondays to Thursdays and from 11am till late on Fridays and Saturdays until March 18. 

Love imbibing? Check out our guide to the best events at this year's Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

