Gin High Tea at Pilgrim
Photograph: Supplied

A gin high tea by Juniperlooza is starting up soon

Gin-based tea cocktails, savoury and sweet treats and bottomless bubbles await at this gin-lover's dream event

By Rushani Epa
Australia's first gin festival, Juniperlooza, is hosting a gin high tea at riverside bar Pilgrim starting this Thursday, May 27. 

Each two-hour session will feature sweet and savoury treats, and guests can expect to sample four different cocktails, featuring or inspired by the flavours of well-loved tea varieties like Alchemy Chamomile Gin with pineapple, lemon and StrangeLove Soda, or warm Brookie's Slow Gin with apple and chai. There will be bottomless sparkling wine or tea, too. 

Only seeking the hard stuff? The bar stocks 70 different gins from over 30 local producers and can whip up whichever gin-based cocktail you desire for an additional cost. The bar will also deck out the outdoor setting so you can enjoy your feast in a warm setting overlooking the Yarra.

Grab your tickets to the high tea here for $65 per person from Thursday, May 27 on Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 6pm at Pilgrim, Vaults 15-19 Federation Wharf Federation Square, Melbourne.

Looking for a cheesy high tea instead? Check out this High Cheese event by the Westin.

