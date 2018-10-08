A hawker-style bottomless brunch has landed in Elsternwick

With so many bottomless brunch options popping up around Melbourne, how is one supposed to choose? Well Elsternwick's Bang Bang at the Rifle Club is here to make that decision a teensy bit easier with their new hawker-style bottomless brunch.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Bang Bang is inviting guests to try the restaurant’s usual brunch favourites with the added appeal of bottomless drinks and food. For $59 you can indulge in the Hawker Feed Me menu with bottomless cocktails or for $49, enjoy the non-alcoholic mocktail option with all the tastiness, minus the inebriation.

Some of the drinks on offer are a pink Pomelo Mimosa, the Bang Bang Mary, Graperol Spritz, and glasses of Prosecco. The menu, on the other hand, includes freshly shucked oysters, pomelo betel leaf, smoked trout san choy bow, French fries, satay chicken skewers, and salt and pepper squid.

Each session is two hours long and will take place between 11am and 3pm, with final bookings at 1pm. Best to call them on 8692 2680 to land a booking.