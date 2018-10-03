  • News
Bodega Underground has launched a boozy, bottomless Mexican brunch

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday October 3 2018, 4:47pm

Bodega Underground
Move over smashed avo, there’s a new, spicier brunch in town. Melbourne’s favourite subterranean mezcaleria, Bodega Underground, is swapping its late-night taco feasts for boozy weekend brunches.

Every Saturday from noon the Mexican taqueria is serving bottomless five-course brunches to hungry citizens of Melbourne. Feast on some of Bodega Underground’s tastiest dishes like ceviche, chilaquiles and plenty of tacos while day drinking to your heart’s desire. Bodega Underground’s brunch includes 90-minutes of free-flowing Mexican cocktails – we’re talking Bloody Marias, Palomas, Mexican Mimosas and Micheladas.

The bottomless Mexi-brunch is on every Saturday from noon and clocks in at $55 per person. Bookings can be made through the Bodega Underground website.

