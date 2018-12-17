News / City Life

A huge group of dogs dressed as Santa will be at Welcome to Thornbury this week

By Cass K Posted: Monday December 17 2018, 12:16pm

Dog dressed as Santa
How many dogs dressed as Santa is too many? The limit does not exist, of course. But those dog-lovers at Welcome to Thornbury are hoping to set a world record with at least 350 pooches parading around in their Christmas best.

The officials from the Guinness Book of World Records have been notified, so this could be the chance to make this important Christmas milestone an official reality. 

In addition to dogs dressed as Santa (did we mention dogs dressed as Santa??) there will be a mini market for all things doggo, including locally made treats and food from DogHouse, customised dog tags and blankets from Lulu Loves, personalised dog products from IdPet and free training and advice from Good Dog Behaviour and Training. 

Dress up your best friend and bring them on down, because in addition to the satisfaction you'll no doubt get from participating in such an important record, there will also be a prize for the best dressed Santa Paws. 

There will be plenty of food and drink specials for human and canine alike, including a Beer and Bone Special (you can decide who gets which). 

