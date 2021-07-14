Dog-friendly pubs in Melbourne

For dog owners, one of the hardest parts of a night out on the town is thinking about your beloved furry friend sitting at home alone. Luckily, these pubs let you bring Fido along while you relax with a pint and a parma. And even if you don't have a four-legged companion of your own, these are the best spots to sneak in some pats and get some slobbery kisses.

More of a cat person? Check out these cat cafés for a purrfect way to spend your afternoon.