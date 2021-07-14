Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Dog-friendly pubs in Melbourne
Brown dog sitting at table with a dog-friendly parma
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Dog-friendly pubs in Melbourne

Pop into these pubs for a parma and a pint with your pup

By Time Out editors
For dog owners, one of the hardest parts of a night out on the town is thinking about your beloved furry friend sitting at home alone. Luckily, these pubs let you bring Fido along while you relax with a pint and a parma. And even if you don't have a four-legged companion of your own, these are the best spots to sneak in some pats and get some slobbery kisses. 

More of a cat person? Check out these cat cafés for a purrfect way to spend your afternoon. 

The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Palace Hotel: South Melbourne

The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne

Dogs are always welcome at the sports-loving Palace Hotel (Time Out’s 2016 Pub of the Year); the pub even has a resident pooch, Billy the Staffy. 

Republica

Republica

Republica

Dogs love the beach, so chill out in this sandy St Kilda courtyard with your pup day or night before you hit the water. 

Newmarket Hotel Courtyard
Photograph: Supplied

Newmarket Hotel

Newmarket Hotel

Away from the hustle and bustle of St Kilda's foreshore, the Newmarket Hotel is serving classic and more contemporary pub grub, wood-fired pizzas, bar snacks and refreshing drinks. The outdoor area is dog-friendly, so pull up a seat and lay out a blanket for your furry buddy while you chow down on a parma. 

 

Montys sign.jpg

Monty's

Monty's

Neighbourhood bars are as essential to a community as the local pub or chip shop, so it’s no surprise that when Fitzroy North’s Monty’s opened locals welcomed it like an old friend. Happily, the bar also welcomes man’s best friend. 

Dog at College Lawn Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

College Lawn Hotel

College Lawn Hotel

The busiest area of this pub is invariably its sprawling beer garden, where you and your pup can enjoy the game. 

Stomping Ground
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Stomping Ground

Stomping Ground

Friendly pups are more than welcome in the beer hall, so get ready for a night sampling fruity sour beers, hoppy pale ales and some limited edition releases while Fido makes some furry friends. 

 

 

Kent Street

Kent Street

Kent Street

Party inside while the dogs party outside. There are water bowls, and they can chill out on the wooden boxes along the path. 

pilgrim-001.jpg

Pilgrim

3 out of 5 stars
Pilgrim

This outdoor bar on the Yarra is the perfect spot to park your pooch while enjoying a few drinks. NB: On weekends there are also plenty of toddlers running around, so your dog is likely to get lots of pats.

The Rainbow Hotel

The Rainbow Hotel

The Rainbow Hotel

Nothing trumps a pub with a dog. Twitch is the chocolate-nosed patron saint at the Rainbow. You'll find him doing the rounds in the covered courtyard out back, angling for pats from pool players, smokers and jeering footy fans. You can bring your own pooch to make friends.

Dog at the Wharf Hotel
Photograph: Helen Black

The Wharf Hotel

The Wharf Hotel

You and your pup can spend some time by the water in the beer garden of this hotel. 

Outside at Yarra Hotel
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Yarra Hotel

Yarra Hotel

There are too few good old-fashioned boozers these days, but this one has a friendly vibe and a dog-friendly beer garden.

The_Fox_Hotel0004.jpg

The Fox

The Fox

Bring your pup with you for a casual mid-week beer and a classic pub meal in the open courtyard of this Collingwood institution. 

Union Club Hotel

The Union Club Hotel

Bars Fitzroy

Your furry mate will love hanging around the beer garden and people-watching through the fence into the backstreets of Fitzroy. 

