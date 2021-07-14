Dog-friendly pubs in Melbourne
Pop into these pubs for a parma and a pint with your pup
For dog owners, one of the hardest parts of a night out on the town is thinking about your beloved furry friend sitting at home alone. Luckily, these pubs let you bring Fido along while you relax with a pint and a parma. And even if you don't have a four-legged companion of your own, these are the best spots to sneak in some pats and get some slobbery kisses.
The Palace Hotel: South Melbourne
Dogs are always welcome at the sports-loving Palace Hotel (Time Out’s 2016 Pub of the Year); the pub even has a resident pooch, Billy the Staffy.
Republica
Dogs love the beach, so chill out in this sandy St Kilda courtyard with your pup day or night before you hit the water.
Newmarket Hotel
Away from the hustle and bustle of St Kilda's foreshore, the Newmarket Hotel is serving classic and more contemporary pub grub, wood-fired pizzas, bar snacks and refreshing drinks. The outdoor area is dog-friendly, so pull up a seat and lay out a blanket for your furry buddy while you chow down on a parma.
Monty's
Neighbourhood bars are as essential to a community as the local pub or chip shop, so it’s no surprise that when Fitzroy North’s Monty’s opened locals welcomed it like an old friend. Happily, the bar also welcomes man’s best friend.
College Lawn Hotel
The busiest area of this pub is invariably its sprawling beer garden, where you and your pup can enjoy the game.
Stomping Ground
Prince Patrick Hotel
Bring your best mate to have a drink outside at this Collingwood institution.
Kent Street
Party inside while the dogs party outside. There are water bowls, and they can chill out on the wooden boxes along the path.
Pilgrim
This outdoor bar on the Yarra is the perfect spot to park your pooch while enjoying a few drinks. NB: On weekends there are also plenty of toddlers running around, so your dog is likely to get lots of pats.
The Rainbow Hotel
Nothing trumps a pub with a dog. Twitch is the chocolate-nosed patron saint at the Rainbow. You'll find him doing the rounds in the covered courtyard out back, angling for pats from pool players, smokers and jeering footy fans. You can bring your own pooch to make friends.
The Wharf Hotel
You and your pup can spend some time by the water in the beer garden of this hotel.
Auburn Hotel
Take your dog to this Hawthorn East mainstay and enjoy a drink in the Astroturfed beer garden.
Yarra Hotel
There are too few good old-fashioned boozers these days, but this one has a friendly vibe and a dog-friendly beer garden.
Aviary Hotel
You and your dog can enjoy the courtyard while you tuck into a burger, beer or cocktail.
Great Northern Hotel
Dogs are welcome to come along while you sink a few of the 22 varieties of craft beer on tap in the lush garden.
The Fox
Bring your pup with you for a casual mid-week beer and a classic pub meal in the open courtyard of this Collingwood institution.
The Union Club Hotel
Your furry mate will love hanging around the beer garden and people-watching through the fence into the backstreets of Fitzroy.
