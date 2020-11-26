A huge Kaws sculpture has popped up on the Mornington Peninsula

Mornington Peninsula winery, Pt Leo Estate, has unveiled the latest addition to its sculpture park: a 5.5 metre Kaws statue.

The newly installed Kaws sculpture is titled 'Share 2020' and is a typical example of the artist's work. Kaws (real name Bryan Donnelly) has built a career of his series of cartoonish, x-eyed characters (most famously, the BFF) that often draw inspiration from pop culture – in 'Share 2020', clued-in viewers can spot visual similarities to Disney's Mickey Mouse as well as Sesame Street's Grover muppet.

Pt Leo Estate's sculpture park is also welcoming another new addition. 'Shrive II' by Anthony Gormley, is a cast iron work that "recalls human bodies in different attitudes". While one of Gormley's most famous works, 'Angel of the North', stands at an impressive 20 metres tall, 'Shrive II' is small enough to fit inside the Pt Leo Estate foyer.

Pt Leo Estate has now reopened for visitors. The sculpture park is open daily from 11am to 5pm (with free entry until December 6).

The NGV is opening a new major new gallery: NGV Contemporary.