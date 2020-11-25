Everything you need to know about Melbourne's new NGV Contemporary gallery

We have more info on this groundbreaking new gallery headed to Southbank

We now have a few more details on the landmark new gallery slated for Melbourne’s arts precinct – the NGV Contemporary. It's going to be part of the much-lauded Melbourne Arts Precinct transformation project, which will now be receiving a whopping $1.4 billion in the recently announced 2020/2021 Victorian budget.

The NGV Contemporary will be located on Southbank Boulevard and feature 10,000 square metres of exhibition space. The gallery will exhibit both national and international contemporary artists and designers, which should be a huge drawcard for art lovers across the country and even the world. If past exhibitions of contemporary art by the NGV are anything to go by (including 2017's NGV Triennial), it's going to be pretty epic.

Photograph: NGV/Supplied

The new gallery will be built by Australian architecture team Hassell alongside New York's So-Il. The venue will be built behind the existing NGV International on St Kilda Road beside a huge, 18,000 square-metre public garden. This mammoth green space is expected to be “immersive and ever-changing” with new blooms every season. It will also host performances, installations and festivals over time.

No opening date has been set, but keep your eyes peeled.