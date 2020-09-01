Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A huge new silo art mural has poppped up in the Grampians
A man painting a giant mural of a woman on a silo
Photograph: Supplied 'Hope', Kyle Torney 2020 / Silo Art Trail

A huge new silo art mural has poppped up in the Grampians

It took local artist Kyle Torney roughly 800 hours to complete the silos

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday September 1 2020, 3:52pm
Victoria's Silo Art Trail has a brand new addition. A new giant silo artwork titled 'Hope' has been unveiled in the old gold mining town of St Arnaud, in the Northern Grampians. 

The new mural is so large it spans two silos, and was created by local St Arnaud artist Kyle Torney. 'Hope' illustrates St Arnaud's gold mining history, and the design was chosen in collaboration with residents of the town. It took Torney around 800 hours to complete the work, the process for which included cleaning, priming and placing a huge grid on the silos to ensure correct proportions (meaning Torney was up and down the silo 30 to 40 times a day).

Two silos with a mural painted on them. The mural features a woman, a man and a child, all of which are wearing 19th century gold mining clothes

 

'Hope', Kyle Torney 2020 / Silo Art TrailPhotograph: Supplied

 

Like many of Torney's murals (which can be seen throughout St Arnaud, as well as in Ballarat, Melbourne and Adelaide), 'Hope' uses images of people to tell a story – a concept he calls "narrative portraiture". On the title of the mural, Torney says: "I called the silo art ‘Hope’ which is reflective of the gold mining period but also resonates with the current climate. It’s great to be able to create something that will help to increase tourism to the region, St Arnaud is a great place to visit and like all of Victoria has been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions.” 

'Hope' will now serve as the new start point for the 200km long Silo Art Trail – effectively the largest outdoor gallery in the world. The trail now stretches from St Arnaud to Patchewollock.

Once restrictions permit, intrepid art lovers can find the new silo art on McMahon Street, St Arnaud (roughly 2.5 hours drive from Melbourne).

