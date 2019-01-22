A huge rhino sculpture is coming to the St Kilda foreshore

A big sculpture of the last northern white rhinos in the world will soon be on display on the St Kilda foreshore.

Heralded as the biggest rhino sculpture to ever grace our shores, The Wonderful Two was created by husband-and-wife artist duo Gillie and Marc. The artists, who have exhibited at Sydney’s Sculpture By The Sea exhibition, created this bronze sculpture with the aim of bringing awareness to this endangered rhino species.

Visitors are encouraged able to donate money directly to Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, which houses two of the only remaining northern white rhinos in the world. These rhinos, Najin and Fatu, are the subject of this giant, imposing sculpture, which measures five metres long. The rhinos are connected in the middle, with their heads facing opposite directions.

“Both rhinos are trying to pull each other in opposite ways to safety,” says Gillie. “It seems their fate is stuck in place and time with only two left on Earth and no simple direction to freedom.”

The sculpture will be unveiled on Saturday, February 2 at 11am. It will be located outside Republica, at the St Kilda Sea Baths.

