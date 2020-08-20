A local legend has turned Melbourne's tram and train seat designs into face masks

We're all guilty of complaining about Melbourne's public transport system, but deep down, there is a special place in our heart for the city's trains and trams (and buses too... we guess). Particularly when it comes to the gaudy yet glamorous upholstery that adorns the seats.

If you're also missing Melbourne's PT, we have good news. You can now buy face coverings that look exactly like the seats on Melbourne trams and trains. Melbourne business Melbmart has started selling Melbourne train and tram neck buffs to let you show your local pride while adhering to stage four restrictions.

The Melbourne business (products are located in, packed and shipped from Melbourne) launched during the 2020 lockdowns. The founder of Melbmart, Simon, had been using neck buffs prior to the shutdowns in his work as a photographer and while travelling, and decided to open the online business to "bring joy to Melbournians during these challenging times. He says "I’d like to think of it as owning a little piece of Melbourne (that you can fit in your pocket)."

While the most obvious use for the neck buffs is as a face covering, they can also be used as a headband, scarf or hair tie (so there's longevity for the products long after the mask mandate ends). The tram seat pattern has been most popular so far (naturally, as that lime green, yellow and black combo is just *kisses fingers*) and Simon has even had actual tram drivers order the neck buffs. "If it brings a bit of light into people’s days – especially essential workers who are keeping Melbourne running during lockdown – it makes me very happy."

The neck buffs are usually $18 but at the time of writing are on sale for $15. Not into wearing a train seat on your face? There's also a pattern that says "If you can read this you are too close". Apt. Visit the Melbmart online store to buy your own.





