A massive new 160km hiking trail is opening in the Grampians this year

If you’re anything like the Proclaimers and you would walk 500 miles, then the opening of this new Grampians hiking trail may be of interest to you.

The Grampians Peaks Trail is one of Victoria’s long distance trails and the first section of the track has now been completed and is ready for walkers.

Photograph: Supplied

The first section of this circuit trail will take around three days to hike. Planning and construction are still ongoing on the rest of the trail, so those wanting more of a challenge will have to wait until later this year.

The track, once fully completed, will be a 13-day, 160-kilometre journey starting from Halls Gap and will provide visitors with panoramic views of the Grampians National Park.

Photograph: supplied.

The trail is designed for various walking groups and it can be broken into sections, allowing school groups, independent walkers and experienced hikers the chance to conquer this grade 4 bush walk.

So put together a hiking playlist with ‘A Thousand Miles’ on repeat and get walking.

For more information visit the Visit Grampians website. The Grampians Peaks Trail is set to open fully by the end of 2020.

Before you head off for a Victorian adventure, always check the air quality rating, check for closures on the Parks Victoria website, and check fire danger ratings and fire bans for all regions you are travelling to and through. Extreme weather conditions and catastrophic bushfires have led to the closures of many national parks in recent months.