Melbourne is set to gain yet another addition to its long list of world-class attractions – with the biggest indoor-outdoor surfing and water park in the entire Southern Hemisphere being built right here. It's been in the pipeline (pun intended) for a long five years, with some doubting that it would ever come to fruition. But after a lengthy government approval process, this mega aquatic adventure park is set to become one of the most exciting new attractions Melbourne has gained in quite some time.

Photograph: Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning

Surf 'n' Play Aquatic Park will be a sprawling, state-of-the-art water park in Melbourne's South East, in the unassuming suburb of Dingley Village, between Moorabbin and Mordialloc. Spanning a whopping 38,200 square metres of indoor and outdoor space, it'll be the largest attraction of its kind in not only the country, but the whole of this side of the globe. It's from the same designers that brought us the Melbourne Aquarium and Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC), so you know it's going to be top-notch.

Photograph: Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning

This won't just be any old water park – it'll have a lot going for it. The site will have a dedicated surfing section with wave pools, generating up to six waves per minute that can stand up to six feet tall. Whoa. There'll be up to four surfing zones, with areas for all skill levels – from beginner to regulars at Bells Beach. Plus, of course, it'll have your classic water park attractions, with plans for six huge water slides, gamified water tunnels and a lengthy, lazy river, for those who prefer relaxation rather than adrenaline.

Photograph: Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning

There's no official word on exactly when this attraction will open, but the two year construction period should hopefully kick off within the next year. Watch this space, we'll keep you updated with more details as they surface, so you'll know when surf's up!

