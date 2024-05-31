Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An aerial shot of South Yarra Siding Reserve.
Photograph: Victorian Government

A leafy park in Melbourne’s inner-city has been given a facelift, reopening after a major upgrade

This South Yarra park has been closed since 2018 to allow for work to begin on the Metro Tunnel’s eastern entrance

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn
Advertising

There’s certainly no shortage of beautiful parks and green spaces in Melbourne, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get excited when another one springs up. (Re)introducing South Yarra Siding Reserve – a former sloping area of grass that has been transformed into a beautiful new inner-city park.

It originally closed in 2018 as works commenced on the Metro Tunnel’s eastern entrance and a brand new underground railway substation (the first of its kind in Victoria). 

The neighbourhood park now boasts more than 2,400 square metres of lawn, new pedestrian and bike paths, better lighting, improved accessibility and picnic areas. More than 160 trees have also been planted at the reserve and the nearby pocket parks on Arthur Street and William Street.

First Nations art at South Yarra Siding Reserve.
Photograph: Victorian Government

In another win for the local community, South Yarra Siding Reserve is now home to two First Nations artworks, by Barkindji man Kent Morris and Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Kim Wandin, with collaborating artist Christine Joy. They are part of the Legacy Artwork Program, which has already seen incredible public works by some of Australia’s leading creatives installed across the new Metro Tunnel stations.

‘Where We Walk’ by Kent Morris is a sculptural piece inspired by the flaked stone artefacts that were unearthed at the site, and is a cultural marker of knowledge, connection and respect. Aunty Kim Wandin’s ‘Murrup Biik’ (‘spirit country’), is a series of three brightly coloured sculptures that represent ‘Bilangs’, which are string bags in the Woi Wurrung language. The works honour the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung women who would journey across Country collecting food to provide for their families.

The park is now open to the public, so if you’re keen for a chilly winter stroll through South Yarra, you know where to head.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

A new elevated 2.5km cycling super-highway will link the CBD with Melbourne’s inner west

Victoria is pioneering a world-first, multi-million dollar medicinal cannabis driving trial

Get 25 per cent of your bill back at these restaurants in June

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.